Thieves steal $2 million worth of computer equipment from Fremont business

FREMONT (KRON) - Thieves made off with $2 million dollars in computer equipment from a business in Fremont.

The suspects used masks to cover their faces and were familiar with the building's layout.

On Saturday, an employee of the tech company in the Bayside Business Park reported the theft.

Millions of dollars in computer equipment was stolen and the thought among employees is that is was an inside job.

The thieves knew which window to break and chose the one without sensors that wouldn't set off the alarm.

They also came prepared with paint to distort the camera.

An employee says five people were seen on surveillance video wearing ski masks and breaking through a window to get inside.

Police say the suspects likely used a stolen cargo van from a nearby business to drive off with the equipment.

Employees say they're a bit shaken up.

The company just opened its Fremont office and has already taken a big loss.

