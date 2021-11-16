Thieves steal $250K in jewelry from San Francisco’s Chinatown store

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Hundreds of thousands of dollars in jewelry gone in a matter of seconds at a Chinatown store.

The search is on to find the bandits behind this break-in.

The break-in happened at Long Boat Jewelers near Sacramento and Grant.

The owners of this jewelry store tell me they are shaken and disturbed by Tuesday morning’s break-in.

In fact, it’s the second time in just four days the store has been hit.

They say that thieves were able to get in and out in less than three minutes taking off with more than a hundred thousand dollars in items.

Owners of the Long Boat Jewelers in San Francisco’s Chinatown are cleaning up the damage and shattered glass while also counting their losses.

On Tuesday morning, they say thieves cut around this lock on the store’s gate, hammered through the front door, and took off with more than $250,000 in merchandise.

“I think there are less physical robberies, but the robberies keep happening and even more aggressively,” Ebert Kan said.

Ebert Kan is with United Peace Collaborators, a group that has been patrolling Bay Area Asian neighborhoods since attacks on Asian Americans during the height of the pandemic.

Kan says he was at the store Saturday afternoon.

“We were out here on Saturday roughly around 12 and we saw the broken glass and we asked the police officers here writing the report, around 10 somebody broke the glass and stole a couple of things and stole nearly everything,” Kan said.

Kan says he learned from SFPD officers that as many as four jewelry stores were targeted on Saturday.

KRON4 has reached out to SFPD for more details but has not heard back.

The owners of the store were too shaken to talk on camera and are worried the thieves will come back for the third time.

The owners say they were just months away from retiring after 40-years.

“Almost all of the owners are scared. They don’t know what to do. Their hands are tied. They say if people rob them, and there is no repercussion,” Kan said.

They may not be alone. Kan says with rising rents, not enough customers, and crime surging, many owners are looking to shut up shop for good.