Thieves steal 42 pairs of jeans at JCPenney in Antioch

ANTIOCH (KRON) — Two suspects were arrested Friday after stealing more than 40 pairs of jeans from in Antioch, police say.

The theft occurred at the JCPenney in the Slatten Ranch Shopping Centre.

The thieves said they forgot to pay for the 42 pairs of jeans, valued at $70 each.

Police have increased their patrols at the location in response to recent thefts.