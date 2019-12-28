Thieves steal from famous Christmas house in Novato

NOVATO (KRON) — A Novato home goes all out when it comes to decorating for Christmas, both inside and outside the house.

It takes months to set up and tens of thousands of people come and visit every holiday season.

This week, as the family was closing up, they noticed that some of their personal items from inside the house were stolen.

And now the theft has made them question whether or not they want to continue to spreading all the holiday cheer.

There is not one inch of the Rombeiro’s home that is not decorated for Christmas.

“We love Christmas,” Kathy Rombeiro said. “Christmas is definitely in our hearts.”

The love — shown in eight rooms filled with trains, swaying santas, glowing angels and shiny ornaments.

For almost 30 years, the family has invited the community inside for free to make spirits bright.

3,000 people come a night to see all this.

“It wild a wild ride, that is what I can say,” Kathy said.

Since the family just won a national holiday lights contest, the crowds poured in.

Unfortunately, on Sunday night a visitor swiped Kathy’s parents phones from the kitchen.

“When I went back to look at the phones, they were no longer here,” she said.

The theft has put a damper on the holiday cheer.

“For someone to just come in and grab the phones, it is really hard to swallow to be honest,” Kathy said.

Between the electric bill and candy cane costs, purchasing new phones was not on the wish list.

While trust has been broken, it could have been worse.

“We are glad it wasn’t something more valuable,” Kathy said. “Or even a decorations that means something to us.”

For a minute, the Rombeiro’s considered shutting down.

But a cell phone stealing Grinch is not going to take the merry out of the Christmas house.

“We don’t want to stop what we are doing because it brings joy to many and it brings us joy,” Kathy said.