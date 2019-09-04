Thieves steal laptops from Oakland elementary school

OAKLAND (KRON) – Thieves targeted an Oakland elementary school and stole 60 laptops.

They also caused serious damage to several classrooms.

This happened at Markham Elementary School on Krause Avenue.

This isn’t the first time this year that a school has been broken into.

The district says similar break-ins have happened at several different schools and the losses have cost hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Markham Elementary was also broken into last year when thieves stole 40 Amazon Kindle devices.

