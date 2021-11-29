Thieves steal more than $3K worth of merchandise from Daly City Macy’s: police

DALY CITY, Calif. (KRON) – Police in Daly City are searching for two thieves accused of stealing more than $3,000 worth of merchandise from Macy’s.

On Saturday, Nov. 20, two thieves worked together to steal several men’s and woman’s coats. It happened around 5:10 p.m. and again around 7 p.m.

Officials say the total amount of the stolen property is about $3,516.

Police say the car believed to be used in this incident was a white, newer model Mercedes-Benz sedan with a California license plate number beginning with an 8.

Authorities ask you to contact them at (650) 991-8119 if you have any details.