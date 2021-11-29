Thieves steal more than $3K worth of merchandise from Daly City Macy’s: police

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Daly City Police Department

DALY CITY, Calif. (KRON) – Police in Daly City are searching for two thieves accused of stealing more than $3,000 worth of merchandise from Macy’s.

On Saturday, Nov. 20, two thieves worked together to steal several men’s and woman’s coats. It happened around 5:10 p.m. and again around 7 p.m.

Officials say the total amount of the stolen property is about $3,516.

Police say the car believed to be used in this incident was a white, newer model Mercedes-Benz sedan with a California license plate number beginning with an 8.

Authorities ask you to contact them at (650) 991-8119 if you have any details.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News