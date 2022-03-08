SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – San Francisco police are looking for the suspects involved in a home burglary off Franconia Drive.

The victim says the suspects broke in not once, but twice, all within a couple of weeks of each other.

Within the two trips back to the Bernal Heights home, the thieves stole about $35,000 worth of equipment that the victim uses for his video production work.

The garage is now boarded up at this home to prevent anyone else from getting inside.

The victim says it’s still a mystery how the suspects got in the first time but the second time, it was very clear.

Watching back surveillance video, the suspects rammed their car into the garage to gain access and steal all of the items they missed during their first break-in.

They used a green Subaru Outback to ram the garage door open.

“Picking up my son from soccer practice and I get a call from another neighbor. It’s about 5:20 in the afternoon and he says, “Hey we just called the police. There’s somebody else in your garage.” So I race home and you see what you see in the video, the damage,” Alex Cruzvergara said.

Alex Cruzvergara says this was the second time within just two weeks, and looking back at the surveillance video from February, during the first break-in, Cruzvergara recognized it was the same vehicle that returned to the scene of the crime.

“I feel kind of targeted. You know these guys are coming back and their behaviors are escalating which I find pretty scary,” Cruzvergara said.

Between the two burglaries, Cruzvergara who runs a production company says the thieves got away with nearly $35,000 worth of equipment.

Cruzvergara says he felt angry, frustrated, and helpless until two days later on Sunday when he was returning home and spotted the same green Subaru leaving his neighborhood.

“At that moment, I knew that they had probably been back at my house and I had to follow them because if I didn’t the police are going to have a hard time identifying these guys and so I follow them all throughout the Bayview. I got the police dispatcher on the phone and gave them turn-by-turn directions as to where this car was going,” Cruzvergara said.

Cruzvergara says he lost the suspects when they pulled through a small alleyway and waited behind for the police to arrive.

San Francisco police say they recovered the car just a couple of blocks away but no one was inside.

SFPD says they believe the same vehicle is also connected to a separate attempted burglary on Friday on Rockwood Court.

“The last few years here there’s just been a bit of an escalation in these crimes and I’ve seen it from afar and now it’s happening to me and it’s just one of those things. This shouldn’t be tolerated in San Francisco,” Cruzvergara said.

The vehicle is also likely stolen, police say. If you have any information about the suspects, contact SFPD.