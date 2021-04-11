Thieves take $15K in merchandise at Redwood City liquor store, owner says

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) — The owner of a Bay Area liquor store needs help identifying two thieves who robbed his store last week.

Owner of Main St. Liquor “George” told KRON4 his store was the latest target of burglary on April 9.

He said an estimate of $15,000 of merchandise was stolen, including lottery tickets and cash from the register.

Surveillance video shows the two thieves smash the window of the liquor store, located at 804 Main St.

The suspects left in a white car.

George hopes to identify the thieves and believes they have visited his store before because of how familiar they were with the store.

He filed a report with Redwood City Police.