Thieves target Concord Salvation Army’s red kettle ringers for 2nd time in three days

CONCORD (KRON) — During the season of giving, the Salvation Army in Concord was hit by thieves twice in three days.

Most recently, someone attacked a kettle bell ringer at the Hobby Lobby in Concord and got away with the kettle full of hundreds of dollars.

Just a few days before, someone posing as a Salvation Army volunteer stole another kettle.

The major over at the Concord Salvation Army said in all 30 years he’s been doing this kettle bell ringing across the country, this is the first time someone’s stolen one.

Even worse, it happened again three days later.

This is a huge loss for them, especially during the holiday season when the money is used to put turkeys on the table and provide gifts for those who need the help.

“One of our older ladies who rings the bell for us, very nice lady, she was ringing bells at hobby lobby. a gentleman rode up on the bike,” said Major Gwyn Jones. “She thought he was coming to donate money and he sprayed something in her face. We don’t know what it was and grabbed the kettle and rode away.”

Jones says the thief got away with $300.

He says this is the second kettlebell theft within three days.

On Saturday, a thief made off with 400 dollars in donations.

“Saturday we had a con artist go up to one of our bell ringers, a volunteer, convince them they were the pick up person for that night,” Jones said.

Major jones says this is the first time thieves stooped this low.

“Sad because 30 years never happened anywhere I’ve been and then its happened twice in three days, so we just need the community to help us,” he said.

Despite the greed of a few thieves, Jones says the community is stepping in with more help.

“The good news is people have found us, emailed, and said they are sorry and want to support us,” Jones said.

The Salvation Army said it was a different suspect this time.

Right now, both Concord and Martinez police say they don’t have any leads.

During the holidays, the Salvation Army in Concord will help 600 families throughout Contra Costa County.