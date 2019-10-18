Thieves target five Milpitas homes, steal Amazon packages

MILPITAS (KRON) — Police are searching for three suspects caught on surveillance video stealing packages from the front porch of five Milpitas homes.

The thefts occurred in the 1500 block of Centre Point Drive and now police are asking for public’s help in identifying the suspects.

A suspect in three of the thefts is described as a Hispanic man between 20 and 30-years-old. He is believed to be driving a black four-door sedan.

Police say he changed clothes during each incident.

The second suspect is described as an African American woman between 20 and 30-years-old, wearing a tan top and white pants.

The third suspect is described as a Filipino man between 20 and 30-years-old and 5-foot-7-inches to 5-foot-9-inches tall.

Police say he was last seen wearing a yellow and blue baseball cap, black sunglasses and a white “Lagerfeld” short sleeve hoodie, dark colored shorts, black and white Nike shoes and a black and silver watch.

Police are using these thefts as a reminder for residents to have online packages delivered to their workplace or a residence where someone will be home.

Those with information on the crimes or suspects are asked to contact Milpitas police at (408) 586-2400.