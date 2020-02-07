Thieves target Fremont car dealership

FREMONT (KRON) – Thieves were caught on surveillance camera targeting a car dealership in Fremont.

Surveillance video shows one person was walking into an office with a flashlight and then a second person entering.

Both burglars are wearing masks and hoodies to hide their identities.

Police say four people worked together during the break-in.

It happened Thursday morning at the Bay Auto Group on Fremont Avenue.

The thieves allegedly stole keys, titles to cars, and an undisclosed amount of money.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

Latest Stories: