Thieves target Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — More smash and grabs are happening in neighborhoods in San Francisco.

This time, there was a rash of break-ins at the Palace of the Fine Arts, near the city’s Marina District.

It’s one the city’s most visited areas — making it a prime location for thieves.

Many of us know by now, criminals typically make their rounds at all of the tourist spots in the city. Whether it’s Fisherman’s Wharf, Lombard Street, the Painted Ladies or even the Palace of Fine Arts.

Many visitors said they get a false sense of security because the area looks nice and crowded with people.

The Palace of Fine Arts is a hot spot for tourists and popular place for thieves.

“I walk back and forth here every day and there’s cars smashed all the time,” Jacqui Lewis said.

“I’ve actually seen them do it at the very moment they’re breaking in and they just are very brazen and they look at you and they say mind your own business.”

Neighbors like Lewis who live by the Palace of Fine Arts said the smash and grabs happen several times a day.

“Every day, sometimes five in a day. Sometimes more. It’s very sad. I tell everyone I see parking please don’t leave anything in sight,” Lewis said. “This is a high crime area. People think they’re going to be in and out just to take a picture but it doesn’t take that long to smash a car window.”

On Bay Street and Baker Street, I counted six separate spots still littered with broken glass on Wednesday.

Visitor Lisa Schmidt surprised to see the streets sprinkled with shattered glass.

“I did not think this area would’ve been dangerous,” she said. “There’s lot of people out. Just looks like a really nice park and this is my first time driving parking here so I was surprised.”

Signs are posted around the palace to warn visitors.

You’ll also see San Francisco police making rounds educating tourists to take all of their belongings out of the car.

According to the San Francisco Police Department, there were more than 2,100 car break-ins in the city just last month.

Typically those thieves are driving around in cars with heavily tinted or blacked out windows, scoping out different areas and making their rounds.

An important reminder, to take everything out of your car and be aware of your surroundings.