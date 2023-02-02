ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — At least 12 people in Alameda went from being really cold to really hot under the collar when they realized their cars had been stolen because of near freezing temperatures.

The Alameda Police Department said since Saturday, many people who tried to get their cars warm while they were not inside the cars had them ripped off.

Officials are reminding people to not leave your car running without being inside.

Some tips are obvious like lock your doors and don’t leave valuables inside. Give yourself extra time in the morning to be in your car to get it warm and defrost your windshield. For extra security, police are giving away steering and pedal locks free of charge.

All you have to do is go to their police department to grab one.