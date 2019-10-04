Thieves use wire cutters to steal iPhones from Daly City AT&T store

DALY CITY (KRON) — Police are looking for two men suspected of using wire cutters to steal iPhones, according to the Daly City Police Department.

The two men reportedly stole four iPhones from the AT&T store in the Westlake Shopping Center.

Can you identify these thieves who used wire cutters to steal four iPhones from the AT&T store at Westlake Shopping Center on Monday, 09-23-19? Call us! (650) 991-8119. Case # 19007023. pic.twitter.com/2WO8ARdk4w — Daly City Police (@DalyCityPD) October 3, 2019

The incident occurred on Sept. 23, but police have now released a photo and are asking the public for assistance in identifying the thieves.

If you have any information, you are urged to call (650) 991-8119.