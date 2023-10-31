(KRON) — Three unknown suspects robbed an elderly couple in a home invasion robbery in San Jose last Friday, according to the San Jose Police Department. The robbery occurred at a home on the 1900 block of Story Road at around 4:51 p.m. and was caught on surveillance video.

The three suspects, who appear to be female, entered the home which was occupied by an elderly female. The suspects, according to police, took cash, miscellaneous items and identification information.

The suspects fled the scene prior to officers arriving on the scene, SJPD said.

According to a family member who provided photos and Ring doorbell footage of the incident, the suspects convinced an elderly man who lived there to open the front door. While two suspects were engaging the man to distract him, the third entered the home.

Once inside, the suspect allegedly broke into bedrooms and hallway closets. Surveillance footage shows the elderly couple confronting the suspects as they exited the home with a safe, but they were unable to stop them.