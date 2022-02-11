Things to do for Valentine’s Day in the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — This year, with Valentine’s Day falling on a Monday, a day after the Super Bowl — make sure to check out some of the following love-inspired ideas around the Bay Area for you and your significant other.

San Francisco

Cupid’s Undie Fun Run and Party

Join fellow runners in cities across the U.S., in-person or virtually, for a short run along the waterfront that features before and after parties — all while raising money to support the Children’s Tumor Foundation.

The event will be held on Saturday starting from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. $45 registration is required.

Located at Red’s Java House, Pier 30 in San Francisco.

Chamber Music Societ S.F. Presents: ‘Dances and Romances’

Join the Chamber Music Society of San Francisco and guest artists Stephen Prusman and Evan Price for a lively program featuring works by Amy Beach, Johannes Brahms, and William Grant Still.

Starting Sunday at 5 p.m at St. Mary the Virgin Episcopal Church, located at 2325 Union Street in San Franciso — and again on Monday at Freight and Salvage in Berkeley.

Tickets range from free to $11 with proof of vaccination, masks and reservations required.

Hearts and Crafts Market

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with local San Francisco artists at an outdoor event in Potrero Hill, that will feature live music from Bay Area artists and more.

The free event goes from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday — registration encouraged.

I love you so Ferry Much

Bring a partner and treat yourself to Valentine’s Day treats from local merchants, enjoy live music, performances, custom poetry, card making, and more.

The free event also features a salsa dance class.

Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Kapwa Gardens Lovers Mart

Local small business pop-up market selling something sweet for you and your special someone this Valentine’s Day.

Situated in the urban oasis of Kapwa Gardens, you’ll be immersed in a wonderland of living walls, colorful murals, swaying bamboo trees, and a mini grove of Filipino Calamansi trees all while getting your shopping done for your loved one.

Saturday from noon to 4 p.m., $5 to get in. Located on 967 Mission Street in San Francisco.

Penguin Valentines at the Cal Academy

Join the caregivers of the “Species Survival Plan” colony of African penguins in residence at the California Academy of Sciences at Golden Gate Park for their annual enrichment event.

The event features penguins nab soft, felt hearts to line their nests and learn about important animal husbandry work being done by the Steinhart Aquarium biologists.

From Saturday, Feb. 12-14 at 10:30 a.m. — included with museum admission, proof of vaccination, masks, and reservations required.

S.F. Zoo Valentine’s Day Adopt-an-Animal

Support the San Franciso Zoo and “adopt” an animal bachelor or bachelorette from the zoo for Valentine’s Day.

Each recipient will receive a plush zoo animal, a Valentine-themed adoption certificate, a photo, two tickets to the zoo, and more.

Costs $130 to adopt.

The zoo is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, with tickets ranging from $15-$25.

S.F. Jazz Week of Love: Cécile McLorin Salvant

Multiple Grammy-Award-winning vocalist Cécile McLorin Salvant is performing with her new quintet, featuring pianist Sullivan Fortner, through Sunday.

Tickets cost $40-$125.

Friday and Saturday shows start at 7:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Sunday — must show proof of vaccination, masks, and reservations required.

St. Valentine’s Day Dinner & Show at Peña Pachamama

Bring you and your significant other on Valentine’s Day with live flamenco dancing, music, and a three-course dinner at the Peña Pachamama located at 1630 Powell Street in San Francisco.

The evening will feature two-time Grammy nominee Eddy Navia, Quentin Navia and the Pachamama Latin Band, Georges Lammam, Gabriel Navia, and special guests.

Starting at 6 p.m. on Monday, $55 for reservations.

The Speakeasy: Cupid’s Arrow

Step back in time to the Roarin’ 20s and enjoy a romantic and intimate evening filled with familiar characters from The Speakeasy as well as new characters created especially for the event in North Beach.

Vaudeville shows are presented in the cabaret at 9 and 10 p.m. Early entry tickets at 7:30 p.m. include a short play and live music. General entry begins at 8:30 p.m.

Tickets cost $110-150.

Zachho Dance Theatre presents: ‘Love, s State of Grace’

The performances held at San Francisco’s Grace Cathedral feature six of the Bay Area’s most talented aerial dancers who interact with original props — including an anchored 100-foot ladder and 70-foot swinging pendulum.

Tickets cost $25.

Friday from 1 to 4 p.m., (Saturday’s show is sold out.)

Feb. 17 from 1 to 4 p.m.

Feb. 18 from 7 to 10 p.m.

San Jose

Take advantage of some romantic strolls in the South Bay.

Enjoy San Jose’s Municipal Garden, a local favorite for picnics, photos, o just a causal walk with your Valentine.

San Jose has many open spaces, ideal for hiking and scenic strolls.

Hearts and Hands (with children ages 2-5) offers a safe and fun environment for the family to learn, explore and use their creativity — includes arts and crafts, a photo booth, and light refreshments.

Located on 1353 West Hedding Street in San Jose, on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Love in Action ( A Recovery Cafe community open house and silent auction)

Swing by the Cafe for an open house and enjoy music from members, refreshments, and various other entertainments.

Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m. located at 80 South 5th Street in San Jose.

Santa Rosa

Happy Valentine’s Day, Charlie Brown

Celebrate a day of love with the Peanuts gang. The event is scheduled to include Valentine’s Day card making and craft activities, special Peanuts film screenings, and photo ops with Charlie Brown and friends.

Held at the Charles Shulz Museum, located at 23301 Hardies Lane in Santa Rosa.

Starting Monday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m — included with museum admission

Oakland

2nd Annual St. Valentine’s Day Concert at the California Ballroom

Montuno Productions announced it will host the 2nd Annual St. Valentine’s Day Concert, as part of the Bay Area Latin Jazz Festival concert series.

The concert will feature jazz vocalist Jessy Diaz with Grammy Award-winning pianists Oscar Hernandez (Spanish Harlem Orchestra,) Edgardo, and Candela and Montuno Productions All-Stars Salsa Project.

Enjoy Cuban food, catered by Yaquieline y Su Sabor Cubano.

Costs $11 to get in

The event will be held on Friday from 7 p.m. to midnight at the California Ballroom, located at 1736 Franklin Street in Oakland.