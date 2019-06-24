Things to do on July 4th: Fireworks, festivals & parades around the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Get ready for red, white and boom!

The skies will light up over the Bay Area on July 4, and KRON4 will be there to cover it!

Watch KRON4 at 9 p.m. on Thursday, July 4 for our LIVE fireworks special! You can also watch it live on KRONon.

KRONon lets you stream KRON4 on multiple devices. Watch the fireworks show on your Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV or on your iPhone or Android! Click here to learn more

We’ll be bringing you the biggest and best fireworks shows from across the Bay Area. Tune in to see live fireworks shows from these locations:

Concord, Marin, San Jose and San Francisco’s Pier 39

Looking for something fun to do? Here’s a list of several July 4th celebrations in the Bay Area featuring festivals, parades, cook-offs and more:

ANTIOCH

Antioch 4th of July Celebration

Contra Costa County Fairgrounds

FIREWORKS: YES

11:00 am – Downtown parade on 2nd street.

4:00 pm – Contra Costa County Fairgrounds Community Celebration on 10th Street.

9:30 pm – Huge Fireworks Show

This event includes:

Car Show

Live Music

Kid’s Zone

Food & Craft Vendors

BERKELEY

4th of July at the Berkeley Marina

Berkeley Marina, 201 University Ave.

FIREWORKS: YES

Noon – 10 p.m.

The Berkeley Marina hosts one of the best 4th of July parties from noon until 10 p.m. There are all kinds of free family fun in an alcohol-free environment. The Adventure Playground for kids lets kids ride a zipline or use hammers, nails, saws, paint with parental supervision. Get your face painted, try the giant slide, or splash in the water at the beach!

Enter the free photo booth where red, white and blue costumes are waiting for you to take your annual holiday close up. Berkeley Canoe Racing Center gives free Dragon Boat rides 12-5PM, although you might just find that you have to do a bit of the paddling. Or bring a kite and let it fly over the northern area of the marina in Cesar Chavez Kite Park.

Fireworks over the water from the end of the Berkeley Pier start at 9:35 p.m.

BENICIA

Picnic in the Park & Fireworks

Benicia’s City Park, 150 Military Way

FIREWORKS: YES

Noon – 7 p.m. Picnic in the Park

9 p.m. Fireworks

This event is a wonderful way to spend the 4th! Benicia’s City Park is filled with arts and crafts, delicious hot food, live entertainment and children’s activities. Fireworks start about 9 p.m. at the foot of First Street making this a great event for the whole family.

CALISTOGA

Napa County Fair & Fireworks/4th of July Parade

Napa County Fairgrounds

FIREWORKS: YES

11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Downtown Calistoga kicks off their All-American celebration with Napa Valley’s best 4th of July Parade! Thousands of smiling faces line the streets as friends and families marvel at the floats, the decorated cars, the live bands, and much more! Be sure to wear your red, white, and blue, wave your American flag, and bring along your family and friends to show support for your community and our great nation.

The gates will open at 12:00 pm along with the carnival, food, games, and music. The social really gets underway at 6:00 pm when everyone makes their way into the grass infield to claim their picnic and fireworks viewing grounds. Bring your own picnic or pick up your reserved Fried Chicken Picnic* at the gate.

Click here to buy tickets

CONCORD

Celebrate Concord 4th of July

Mt. Diablo High School, 2450 Grant Street

FIREWORKS: YES

8 a.m. – 5K/Kids run

10 a.m. – Parade

4 p.m. – Festival

9 p.m. – Fireworks

Celebrate Concord features a 5K/Kids run, parade, festival and fireworks. Celebrate the 4th of July with your family on July 4th at Mt. Diablo High School. The Gates open at 4 p.m. and the Fireworks will go off at dark.

Corte Madera – Larkspur

Annual Corte Madera-Larkspur Fourth of July Parade and Festival

Corte Madera Town Park

10:30 a.m. Parade

9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Festivities

The parade will feature many incredible bands including the Famous Corte Madera Town Band, McIntosh Pipe Band, and the Freedom Band.

MARTINEZ

4th of July Fireworks

FIREWORKS: YES

8 a.m. – Pancake Breakfast

10 a.m. – Parade

9:00 p.m. – Fireworks

Fireworks will light up the night at Radke Martinez Shoreline Park, Wednesday, July 4. Join the crowd at the Waterfront or head over to your special viewing spot. Pyrotechnics begin around 9:00 p.m. and will last approximately twenty-five minutes. Waterfront Park will be closed to cars at 6 p.m.

MOUNTAIN VIEW

4th of July Fireworks Spectacular With the San Francisco Symphony

Shoreline Amphitheatre

FIREWORKS: YES

8 p.m. – Show Starts

4th of July Independence day will be celebrated with music and fireworks as The San Francisco Symphony will take the stage at the Shoreline Amphitheatre. This year’s main theme will be the sporting life. Witness a musical spectacle, a sonic gymnatics celebrating the joys of victory, freedom, inspiration, and hope that embody the essence of the nation’s independence. Of course, the highlight of this event will be the breathtaking fireworks display accompanied by the orchestra.

NAPA

Napa Fourth of July Festival & Fireworks

Downtown Napa, Oxbow Commons

FIREWORKS: YES

10 a.m. – Parade

9:30 p.m. – Fireworks

The theme for the parade this year is “Celebrating the American Dream.” Please join for a fun, patriotic and family-friendly parade celebrating Independence Day and the community.

OAKLAND

4th of July Block Party

Jack London Square

FIREWORKS: NO

11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

The event will cater to diverse demographics through multicultural programming across music, dance, art, and food. Buskers (street performers) will be placed throughout Jack London Square to entertain, and there will also be two children’s zones featuring activities for kids. In addition, dozens of local community organizations across theatre, music, the arts, athletics, and more will be featured at the event.

PACIFICA

45th Annual 4th of July Celebration

Frontierland Park, 900 Yosemite Dr.

FIREWORKS: NO

11a.m. – 4 p.m.

Enjoy this family favorite holiday with: Rocket Run, Face Painting, Free Games, Food, Crafts, Live Music.

PALO ALTO

Annual Chili Cookoff and Summer Festival

Mitchell Park, 600 East Meadow Drive

FIREWORKS: NO

12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Chili teams compete for cash and prizes. Food, Beer & Margaritas, Chili, Live Music, and Stanford Federal Credit Union Ice Cream & Dessert Parlor. Kids Area includes art projects with the Palo Alto Art Center, face painting, fun sporting activities, games and more. Tickets are $5.00 Each ticket includes 5 tastings and a ballot.

PLEASANTON

Alameda County Fair

Alameda County Fairgrounds, 4501 Pleasanton Avenue

FIREWORKS: NO

This year the fair will close at 8 p.m. No admission after 4 p.m.

Free admission for First Responders on July 4th

SAN FRANCISCO

Pier 39 Fourth of July Celebration

Pier 39

FIREWORKS: YES

9:30 p.m. – Fireworks

Witness the skies sparkle red, white and blue as PIER 39 celebrates Independence Day with a day of fun for the whole family! Start your day with live entertainment on the Entrance Plaza Stage featuring Mustache Harbor – Yacht Rock Explosion from 3-6pm! At approximately 9:30pm, look to the sky for the City & County of San Francisco’s spectacular fireworks display.

SAN JOSE

Rose, White and Blue 4th of July Parade & Festival

The Alameda

FIREWORKS: NO

10 a.m. – Parade

The Rose, White, and Blue Parade is a much-beloved annual event in San José’s Rose Garden–area neighborhoods along The Alameda, which has a rich history of parades, including the Carnival of Roses and the Fiesta De las Rosas. This year, we celebrate our 12th Anniversary, making this the longest running parade in the history of The Alameda.

SAN JOSE

San Jose 4th of July Fireworks Celebration

Discovery Meadow, 180 Woz Way

FIREWORKS: YES

6 p.m. – 10 p.m.

The fireworks will light up the sky at approximately 9:30 pm. This is a free, family-friendly event, and seating is on a first-come basis. Restrooms and a great view will be provided on site.

SANTA ROSA

Santa Rosa Red, White & Boom!

Sonoma County Fairgrounds

FIREWORKS: YES

More than just a fireworks show – come join us for an afternoon and evening of food, live music, kid’s activities, and fun for the whole family!

Check out our fantastic lineup of local bands and enjoy great food from the many local vendors who will be serving up their specialties. For the kids, we’ll have jumpy houses, face painters and more.

Purchase tickets here

VALLEJO

Six Flags Discovery Kingdom July 4th Fest

Six Flags Discovery Kingdom

FIREWORKS: YES

From June 30 – July 4, Six Flags is the premiere destination to celebrate our country, enjoy the summer, and share great times with friends. Independence Day is more than just a holiday, it’s the ultimate American tradition. Coca-Cola July 4th Fest has everything you need for a star-spangled visit: exclusive ride times, fireworks all five nights, festive foods, and more!

Save up to $25 when you purchase tickets online here