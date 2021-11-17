Third Bay Area jewelry store targeted by thieves in one week

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) – Another jewelry store has been targeted in the Bay Area.

Around 2 p.m. on Wednesday, it happened at Daniel’s Jewelers in the Solano Town Center in Fairfield.

Councilwoman Catherine Moy tweeted a photo showing hammers on the ground and counter.

Police say several people used the hammers, along with bats to smash the glass counters.

It’s unclear if anything was taken but it’s the third jewelry store that’s been targeted this week.

Thieves took $250,000 in merchandise from the Long Boat Jewelers in San Francisco’s Chinatown Tuesday morning and on Monday, thieves shattered the display cases at a store in Concord’s Sun Valley Mall.