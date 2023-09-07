(KRON) — A third person was arrested in connection to Tuesday’s shooting at Skyline High School, the Oakland Police Department (OPD) said Thursday in a press release. OPD arrested a third minor on Wednesday and recovered a second firearm.

The other two suspects — both minors — were arrested on the day of the shooting, KRON4 reported earlier this week.

The shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. while Skyline High School students were in class, but no one was hurt. However, the school was temporarily placed on lockdown.

Skyline High School’s campus was closed on Wednesday but reopened Thursday. All three juvenile suspects were charged by the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office for their involvement in the shooting.

This week was not the first time the school experienced violence on its campus. Last December, a 14-year-old student was stabbed by a classmate.

Skyline High School is located at 12250 Skyline Blvd.