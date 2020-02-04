Third suspect in deadly Oakland laptop theft identified, charged

OAKLAND (KRON) — An 18-year-old man faces special circumstance murder and second degree robbery charges Monday in connection to a man who died after having his laptop stolen in Oakland on New Year’s Eve.

The suspect, Kejuan Wiggins, was arrested Thursday.

He was identified by police on Monday as the third suspect in the man’s death.

Shuo Zeng, 34, was killed during the robbery of his laptop at a Starbucks in Oakland’s Montclair neighborhood.

Police say three suspects approached the victim around 11:37 a.m. on Dec. 31, took his laptop and fled in a rented BMW.

Zeng ran after the suspects and grabbed the door of their car and was dragged before hitting his head on a parked car.

Two other suspects were arrested earlier this month and charged in connection the the man’s death.

They were identified as Byron Reed and Javon Lee.

Zeng was from China, but came to the U.S. to graduate school at Kansas State University.

He moved to the Bay Area in 2015.