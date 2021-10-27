This $5.8 million storybook house in Marin County is way too charming

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Sitting at the highest elevation of any residence in Marin County, a storybook-worthy home is ready for a new chapter.

1 Mt King Road is listed for $5,880,000.

“Rarely does an opportunity present itself to acquire such a cherished piece of ground to develop into your dream escape from the crowded neighborhoods in the Bay Area,” according to the listing.

The property has amazing views, consists of 50+ acres of land, and the home was completely handcrafted to reflect more whimsical charm.

Photo credit: Alan Blaustein

