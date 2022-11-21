DALY CITY, Calif. (KRON) – A Christmas fair in the Bay Area was named one of the 15 best in the United States by Trips to Discover, an online travel publication.

The Great Dickens Christmas Fair and Victorian Holiday Party at the Cow Palace in Daly City will be every weekend thru Dec. 18 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets for full day admission, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and twilight admission, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., are now available. For adults these are $45 and $30, respectively. They are $25 and $18 for children 5-13 and free for children under 5.

The fair is a celebration of Charles Dickens, author of “A Christmas Carol,” and re-creates London under the reign of Queen Victoria.

There are theater performances, jewelry, ceramics available, as well as food, drinks, arts-and-crafts and even fortune telling.

The fair does not come without controversy, however; last year KRON4 reported former staff members made allegations of sexual harassment and racism.