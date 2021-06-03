This Bay Area city has the happiest residents but is also the worst for ‘staycation’: study

FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — If you’re living in the Bay Area city of Fremont, chances are you’re pretty happy.

You’re also likely itching to get out of there for any kind of fun, food, or relaxation.

That’s according to two WalletHub studies: One that ranks Fremont #1 for happiest residents, and another that ranks the city dead last for ‘staycation’ potential.

So how is this apparent contradiction possible? The researchers were looking at three specific metrics for each study, and they were very different.

To determine where in the U.S. has the happiest residents, WalletHub compared:

Emotional & Physical Well-Being (Fremont’s rank: 1)

Income & Employment and (Fremont’s rank: 46)

Community & Environment (Fremont’s rank: 5)

These key metrics all averaged out to give Fremont the highest score, with Bismarck, North Dakota at a close second.

Now, for WalletHub’s staycation ranking, researchers looked at:

Recreation options (Fremont’s rank: 158)

Food & Entertainment options (Fremont’s rank: 167)

Rest & Relaxation options (Fremont’s rank: 161)

They evaluated 182 total U.S. cities.

Fremont in particular was among the five cities noted for ‘fewest swimming pools per capita’ and ‘fewest ice cream & frozen yogurt shops per capita.’ So if cooling down poolside with an ice cream cone is big on your staycation list this summer, you may want to consider getting out of Fremont.