(KRON) — One Bay Area city is the best place in the United States to raise a family in, according to a new report published by WalletHub. Using methodology that considered key metrics that included cost of housing, quality of local school and health care systems, and opportunities for fun and recreation, the study determined that Fremont ranks tops when it comes to places to raise a family in.

The East Bay city that’s home to the Tesla factory came in first with a total score of 73.71, narrowly beating out Overland Park, Kansas at 71.35. Categories in the study cities were ranked for included:

Family fun

Health and safety

Education and child care

Affordability

Socio-economics

Fremont “is home to a range of activities and attractions for all visitors and residents,” according to the city’s website. Some of those include the Aqua Adventure Waterpark, the Fremont Skate Park, a number of city parks, and museums like the Niles Essanay Silent Film Museum.

The city also has a number of major employment hubs like the Warm Springs District, which is home to the Tesla factory, the Bayside Industrial Zone and the Ardenwood Technology Park. Located in Alameda County, Fremont also offers close proximity to Silicon Valley and San Francisco.

For a Bay Area city, Fremont ranked surprisingly well in affordability, compared to other cities in the WalletHub study. According to Redfin, the average median home price in Fremont comes in at around $1.3M.

Methodology used in study

In determining which cities are most conducive to family life, WalletHub compared 182 U.S. cities, including the 150 most populated, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state. Cities were evaluated in the five key dimensions of: family fun, health and safety, education and child care, affordability, and social-economics. Those categories were evaluated using 45 relevant metrics that were graded on a 100-point scale.

For more on the study’s methodology, click here: 2023’s Best & Worst Places to Raise a Family (wallethub.com)

While Fremont, Overland Park and Irvine, California ranked as the top three places to raise a family, according to the study, Detroit, Michigan, Memphis, Tennessee and Cleveland, Ohio came in as the bottom three.