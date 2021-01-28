This Bay Area Costco could soon get a gas station

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A Costco store in Marin County could soon get a gas station at its location.

Novato Costco, located at 300 Vintage Way, is proposing a 1.15-acre gas station that would be located in the southern portion of the Vintage Oaks Shopping Center.

If approved, the construction is expected to begin in June with an aim of completion by September.

The project will include a 10,244-square-foot fuel dispenser canopy, 14 dispensers (28 fueling positions), three 40,000-gallon gasoline underground storage tanks, one 1,500-gallon additive UST, an approximately 125 square-foot controller enclosure, a vapor processing unit, directional stripping and an approximately 6,086 square-foot net increase in landscaped areas.

The new gas station, which would take up about an acre of the parking lot and displace 119 parking spots, would pose no major environmental risks, according to a report from the city.

Members of the community can weigh in on the environmental report until 5 p.m. Feb. 19.

The gas station would operate from 5:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.