This Bay Area county is on the brink of advancing to the yellow tier

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Marin County could be the first in the Bay Area to advance to the least-restrictive yellow tier this week.

Public Health Officer Dr. Matt Willis in a video statement said Marin’s potential move into yellow could happen as soon as April 20 if COVID-19 cases do not increase.

The move to yellow tier would relax some regulations and allow for increasing capacity for indoor activities and gatherings.

To advance to a less-restrictive tier, a county must maintain its COVID numbers for two weeks.

If Marin does not move into the yellow tier this week, the next possible date for that happening is May 4.

