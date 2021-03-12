This Bay Area county has offered COVID vaccines to all K-12 educators

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — All K-12 educators in Santa Clara County have now been offered the COVID-19 vaccine, county officials announced Friday.

All teachers and other school employees working in K-12 public schools in Santa Clara County have been offered the opportunity to get a vaccine.

Officials say this was made possible through efforts by the County Office of Education and school officials, including a targeted vaccination site for educators at the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds.

Efforts were particularly focused on staff from schools in areas most impacted by the pandemic.

Dr. Sara Cody, County Health Officer and Director of Public Health, emphasized that schools can and should return to in-person learning as quickly as possible while following COVID-19 protocols.

“Educators and parents can feel confident returning to in-person instruction now, and we hope they will do so as soon as possible,” Dr. Cody said. “Schools have safely reopened for in-person instruction locally and across the country. Especially now that teachers and staff have been offered vaccine, we urge all schools in the county to resume in-person instruction.”

Anyone working in the education or childcare sector who has not yet scheduled a vaccination appointment should reach out to their employer for more information about how to schedule an appointment.

Visit the County’s COVID-19 vaccine website, sccfreevax.org, for the latest updates on vaccine eligibility and distribution.