This Bay Area police agency is investigating former employees for theft of public funds and retirement fraud

BROADMOOR, Calif. (KRON) — The Broadmoor Police Department announced it is investigating misconduct by former top employees who allegedly abused their positions.

Earlier this year the department’s protection district said it initiated an investigation after top employees paid themselves bonuses and inflated hourly rates while defrauding the public employees’ retirement system.

The district reported the suspected activities to the California Public Employees Retirement System (CalPERS) who investigated the claims and notified outside law enforcement authorities.

The CalPERS investigation culminated a draft report that contained a ten-year audit of employee retirement contributions by the Broadmoor Police Protection District.

According the CalPERS report, former district employees allegedly misappropriated public funds by secretly manipulating the district’s financial data.

The former employees’ false claims also reflected CalPERS pension figures, which date back a decade starting from 2018.

The district adds it intends to fully cooperate with outside law enforcement, CalPERS, and the District’s lawyers.

“The Broadmoor Police Protection District strives to ensure the public of our agency’s transparency,” said Roland E. Banta, Chief of Police and Special District Manager for the Broadmoor Police Protection District.

“The allegations of the former employees are being investigated seriously but should not undermine the public’s confidence in our agency or law enforcement.”

The investigation into the theft of public funds and retirement fraud is still ongoing — the final report is expected to be posted on the District’s website when made public by CalPERS.