This Bay Area suburb is considered the safest city in California

(NEXSTAR) – If you’re one of the people looking to move out to the suburbs for more space and a better quality of life you may want to take a look at Danville, California.

The Bay Area suburb is the safest city in California, according to a recent survey from home security company Safewise. The town offers high raking schools and proximity to jobs throughout the Bay Area, but a typical Zillow home value of around $2 million means you pay for what you get. Still, the violent crime rate in Danville was significantly lower than the other contenders for the safest cities in the Golden State, based on analysis of FBI crime data.

“The top two cities, Danville and Rancho Santa Margarita, tied for the number of property crimes in the last year (296). But Danville came out on top this year for its lower violent crime rate (0.5),” Safewise’s Katie McEntire wrote in a blog post about the findings. Rancho Santa Margarita averaged around about .7 per 1,000 people over the last three years.

Southern California dominated much of the rest of the list, with Mission Viejo and a cluster of small cities surrounding ensuring that Orange County was heavily represented. Lincoln, which sits between Sacramento and Lake Tahoe, was the lone inland city to crack the top 10 for safety.

In addition to the statistical findings, SafeWise surveyed 15,000 Americans over the last three years to see how safety perceptions are shifting.

The survey found that Americans think package theft is the most likely crime to strike them, with about half of respondents saying they are concerned. About 40% said they fear being hit by some other form of property crime.

The survey also found that people are increasingly relying on home security cameras and systems instead of firearms, guard dogs, barred windows and other traditional safety measures, which are all on the decline.

“Although general concern rose minimally year over year (2%) and most Americans think crime is on the rise, use of property protection measures dropped by 6% this year,” Safewise security expert Rebecca Edwards wrote in an overview of the findings.

When asked specifically what keeps them up at night, property crime (20%) and violent crime (18%) actually beat out the COVID 19 pandemic (17%) as the top worries.

Residents of Vermont, Wyoming and the Dakotas were among the respondents saying they feel the safest in their homes. Higher population states such as New York, Texas, Florida and Illinois were among the states with residents voicing the most safety concerns.