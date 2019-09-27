This carport in San Jose is being rented out for $400 a month – futon included

WEST SAN JOSE (KRON) – Bay Area real estate is known for being notoriously expensive, with the price of a home ranging from extremely high to low.

For example, take what’s reportedly the most expensive home in San Francisco for sale at $40.5 million.

But who really needs 5 bedrooms, an art gallery, and a 2,000-bottle wine cellar?

On the lower end of the spectrum, if you’re just looking for a roof over your head and a place to sleep, there’s a carport for rent in West San Jose for $400 a month.

According to the listing on Craigslist, the carport even “comes with a new futon” for you to rest on.

There’s no bathroom, no kitchen, and no other amenities.

The carport is located behind the lister’s house “in a private driveway” and offers only “single occupancy.”

As far as rules go, “you must work during the day and sleep here only at night… there is no hanging out all day or visitors allowed here.”

Redditors were quick to chime in on the listing, with some calling it “so affordable” and others saying it’s “exploitative” and “completely illegal.”

One Redditor even pointed out that whoever posted the listing is “a repeat offender,” citing a previous Craigslist post from June in which the same person was allegedly renting out a broken down van.

As the title of the Craigslist posting reads, $400 a month rent’s not bad.”

What do you think?

12:53 p.m. Update: The Craigslist post was flagged for removal for an unknown reason.

