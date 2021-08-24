This city just beat out San Francisco for most expensive rent

Salesforce Tower is seen from above in downtown San Francisco, California on February 6, 2019. – San Francisco, once home to flower power, hippies and dope, has changed dramatically: these days, it is all about Facebook, Twitter and Google, the multi-billion dollar tech giants who have turned it into one of the world’s most expensive cities to live in. Average monthly rent for a two-room apartment in the city by the bay now runs to $3,700, the highest in the United States. And a household of four with annual earnings of less than $117,400 is officially officially considered “low income.” “We see now a kind of homelessness that did not occur before, people who work, that is new, said Cary McClelland, author of the 2018 book “Silicon City” which examines how the city has changed. (Photo by Josh Edelson / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The pandemic impacts have finally knocked San Francisco out of the number one spot for most expensive rent in the United States.

This is according to an August 2021 Zumper report, which says New York has risen to being more expensive for renting than San Francisco for the first time since the company started tracking this type of data in 2014.

The chart shows New York City’s median one-bedroom rent rate at $2,810. Meanwhile, San Francisco’s median rate for a one-bedroom is just slightly lower at $2,800.

Then comes Boston ($2,300), San Jose ($2,200), and Washington, D.C. ($2,160) to round out the top five most expensive cities to rent.

Zumper says San Francisco and NYC were initially hit hardest by the pandemic as people moved out during lockdown, but San Francisco still held the lead – until now.

Researchers credit the tech workers who are unwilling to return to Fog City as office reopening for major tech employers like Google and Apple become delayed due to the surging COVID-19 delta variant.

“Tech workers make up a disproportionate share of residents in the city, and tech companies are more likely to have adopted broad or permanent work-from-home policies. This allows those workers to live anywhere they want, and many of them have decided they don’t want to live in San Francisco,” the Zumper report says.

Nationwide, the median rent for a one-bedroom is up 9.2% since the second quarter of 2020, and overall, Zumper says rent is accelerating at an “alarming” rate.