This company offers on-demand helicopter flights so you can bypass Bay Area traffic

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco-based helicopter service Voom is making its U.S. debut in the Bay Area.

Because who wants to be stuck in hours of traffic on the road when you can just fly over it all?

The service is available for travel between 5 Bay Area airports – San Francisco, San Jose, Oakland, Palo Alto, and Napa.

Here’s how it works.

You can book service up to an hour before a scheduled flight departure and on the day of travel via the Voom app or the Voom website.

You pay on a per-seat basis and the service pools passengers traveling to the same destination, kind of like Uber Pool but with a helicopter.

You must be at the helipad at least 15 minutes before boarding.

The trip time from San Francisco to San Jose is around 20 minutes via chopper, which is substantially shorter than if you were to take that route by car during rush hour, for example.

The cost for that trip is $285.

Here are some other example journeys and prices:

San Francisco to Napa: $425 (25 minutes travel time)

San Jose to Oakland: $245 (20 minutes travel time)

Palo Alto to San Francisco: $220 (10 minutes)

Voom says it works with “highly-vetted third party helicopter operators and helipads to deliver its service” and that “all third-party operators must meet rigorous standards for safety and excellence.

The San Francisco-based company first launched its helicopter service in 2017 in Brazil.

Would you try it?

