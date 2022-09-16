LIVERMORE, Calif. (KRON) – Livermore is celebrating its fourth annual pride this month, but in a departure from past years, one central festival has been replaced with 15 separate events spread throughout the month of October, according to a press release.

“The LGBTQ+ community is as diverse as any other,” stated Jodi Mikel, a board member of the Livermore Pride nonprofit and event coordinator. “With the wide range of events, we have something for everyone to enjoy.”

Other reasons for spread out events are that it will “support the local economy” and that smaller-size events will allow more people to meet each other.

“Although we will always love a good festival, and may go back to that one day, right now seems like the perfect time to move towards more intimate community building,” Mikel stated in the press release.

October is lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender history month.

The full details of the events can be seen at the nonprofit’s website. They include: