LIVERMORE, Calif. (KRON) – Livermore is celebrating its fourth annual pride this month, but in a departure from past years, one central festival has been replaced with 15 separate events spread throughout the month of October, according to a press release.
“The LGBTQ+ community is as diverse as any other,” stated Jodi Mikel, a board member of the Livermore Pride nonprofit and event coordinator. “With the wide range of events, we have something for everyone to enjoy.”
Other reasons for spread out events are that it will “support the local economy” and that smaller-size events will allow more people to meet each other.
“Although we will always love a good festival, and may go back to that one day, right now seems like the perfect time to move towards more intimate community building,” Mikel stated in the press release.
October is lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender history month.
The full details of the events can be seen at the nonprofit’s website. They include:
- “Oct. 2: Ranger-led hike at Lake Del Valle with East Bay Regional Parks (EBRPD)
- Oct. 3-31: Weave Our Community Pride Flag at Civic Center Public Library
- Oct. 7: SPARC Like It or Not book reading and signing with author Amy G. Dalia
- Oct. 9: Pride Bike Ride with AJ’s Bike Shop
- Oct. 9: Second Annual Livermore Pride Pooch Parade dog show
- Oct. 10: Paint Night at Rincon Public Library
- Oct. 11: “The Science of Rainbows” at Springtown Public Library
- Oct. 14: Film Night – “Rocky Horror Picture Show” – at Vine Cinema & Alehouse
- Oct. 15: Drag and Vino at Big White House Winery
- Oct. 15: Pops on the Green with Livermore-Amador Symphony
- Oct. 16: “Thirsty Sunday” Farmers Market Takeover, featuring Sip with Pride
- Oct. 20: Paint Night at Pinot’s Palette
- Oct. 21: Queer mixer and music with The Tory Teasley Band at Blacksmith Square
- Oct. 22: Pride on the Square – live music with Swirl and Tap 25 at Blacksmith Square
- Oct. 23: Drag Brunch at Blacksmith Square.”