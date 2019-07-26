This East Bay city now has the highest minimum wage in the US

EMERYVILLE (KRON) – The City of Emeryville has increased its minimum wage from $15 to $16.30 – the highest in the country.

This puts more money in the pockets of staff, but also may increase how much you pay for food and items.

Rudy’s Can’t Fail Cafe is just one of many restaurants in Emeryville now paying their staff more money.

The owner will see how the numbers look at the end of the month to see how the minimum wage increase impacts his business.

” We have to make sure we balance to maintain our viability to stay here to help serve our community and keep our staff employed. If folks are willing to support in the community a higher minimum wage we are hopeful they will be able to come out and support the restaurants in Emeryville that are now paying the higher minimum wage to all of the employees,” he said.

KRON4 reached out to City Council members for comment on the minimum wage increase but did not hear back.