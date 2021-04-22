INTERVIEW: Bear suit guy explains why he’s walking from L.A. to San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — “Bearsun” gave himself a fitting name – his goal to walk 400 miles from Los Angeles to San Francisco in a bear suit is like a ray of sunshine for anyone who gets to catch a sight of him in person.

Under the playful costume is Jesse Larios, and he hopes to raise a ton of money for a nonprofit organization by the time he makes it to San Francisco.

Our resident bear hunter Yoli Aceves caught up with him at a stop in Morgan Hill, a city just over 20 miles south of San Jose.

A viewer spotted Bearsun in San Jose

The giggly bear said he always does “wacky stuff” and it was just an idea he had. And he didn’t need to buy the suit brand new – he previously wore it while running a marathon last year.

“I always wanted to do something to give back to charity or the community, just anybody, so I figured […] let me just raise some money while I’m doing this too,” said Bearsun.

Once he gets to the Bay Area coast, he said he will post on his social media asking followers to vote for which nonprofit the funds should go to.

As of Thursday, he had not checked how much he raised — although he assures his paws don’t give him any trouble with using his phone. (He slips his hands out of the suit).

Bearsun also answered a couple of very important logistical questions for us — like how he makes it to the restroom or how he fits his giant bear head in a port-a-potty.

We’ll let you watch his interview above to get the answer.