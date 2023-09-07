SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — There are hundreds of burger spots across San Francisco and the Bay Area. Whether it’s a locally-owned shop or a large chain, there’s going to be debate on what is the best burger here.

If you’re a San Francisco Giants fan, perhaps you want to know which burger spot is manager Gabe Kapler’s favorite. The skipper says the best burger in the city is ABV, according to a post on his Instagram page.

ABV is located in the Mission District at 3174 16th St. The Southern California native adds ABV isn’t just the best burger in San Francisco but also in the Bay Area. In his Instagram post, Kapler ordered the “ABV Burger,” which runs for $17.

Unfortunately, eating this burger will likely not get you to Kapler’s 6-foot-2 and roughly 200-pound frame with a 555-pound deadlift.

Even with Kapler’s dedication to fitness and a clean diet, the former 12-year MLB outfielder will eat burgers and other “cheat meals.” Kapler will occasionally have ice cream but in an unusual way. He told Sports Illustrated’s Tom Verducci in 2018 that he would take a bite out of an ice cream cone and spit it out — the reason being Kapler likes the flavor of ice cream but didn’t want to stray away from his diet.

Kapler’s Instagram page is filled with posts of other food reviews.

ABV is open every day from 4 p.m. until 2 a.m., according to its website. The kitchen is open daily until midnight. The restaurant/bar does not offer delivery, but takeout is still available.