‘This is our property’: Homeless moms return to Oakland home to find belongings on street

OAKLAND (KRON) — On Tuesday night, two of the homeless moms were released from Santa Rita Jail after being arrested and forced out of the west Oakland house.

Today KRON4’S Haaziq Madyun caught up with the moms and found them in a state of outrage after seeing what happened to their personal belongings.

“This is our children’s bed that was upstairs put together. Now we can’t even figure out where the parts are,” said Tolani King with Moms 4 Housing. “How can we put this back together. This is our couch. This is a bed that was in our house. This is our couches. This is our property.”

Personal property that was once inside this house on Magnolia Street in west Oakland, is now sitting on the sidewalk.

That is what Moms 4 Housing activist King found Wednesday morning.

She and Misty Cross were jailed and released the day before after being evicted from this property.

“Everything we own, everything we got since we been here is out on the street,” said activist Dominique Walker, with Moms 4 Housing.

However, they say promises were made regarding being able to collect their belongings

“The sheriff told me when he took me and put me in handcuffs that we would have time to come get our stuff. The sheriffs lied to us,” King said. “Wedgewood lied to us. Sam Singer lied to us about our property. You through our stuff outside.”

Officials at the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office told KRON4 the owner of the house, Wedgewood Properties, are responsible for any arrangements to return personal belongings left inside after the eviction.

“The attorneys for moms for housing squatters demanded that it be at 10 a.m. today. Rain or shine. So nothing was going to stop us from providing their belongings at 10 a.m.,” said Sam Signer, spokesman for Wedgewood Properties. “We recognize there was an EBMUD renovation going on, on the street but that’s what the mothers for housing squatters wanted. So that’s what we gave them.”

EBMUD spokesperson Tracie Morales says when their workers arrived at 7 a.m. they saw no one moving out of the house and that the work being done is part of an ongoing water pipe replacement project

“This happened to be a confluence of events. We preschedule our work and this just happened to happen at the same time of these protests in this neighborhood,” said East Bay MUD spokesperson Tracie Morales.

That may be, but that does not change how these moms feel about seeing everything they own out on the street

“This stuff is ruined. We already had nothing. Now we have even less,” Walker said.

