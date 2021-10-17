‘This Is Our Youth’ premieres at San Francisco’s I-Hotel Manilatown

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Slowly but surely, live performances are making a comeback across the Bay Area — including more intimate productions.

One such production opened this weekend. It’s titled “This Is Our Youth”.

The story follows two rich stoner kids trying to make their way through life.

Director and actor Vaho says it’s been a labor of love as the group started rehearsing for this play prior to the pandemic.

They continued to do rehearsals via Zoom for months until they were able to be vaccinated and rehearse in person together.

The popular play will be showcased at the I-Hotel Manilatown Center in San Francisco.

Tickets can be found here.