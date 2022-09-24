(KRON) — San Francisco, Oakland and San Jose are three of the Bay Area’s most well-known cities. A large amount of the region’s workforce is based in those three cities.

However, a lot of those workers don’t live in those cities. Some elect for perhaps cheaper and more spacious living options in a Bay Area suburb, including one in the North Bay.

Tiburon was named the best Bay Area suburb, according to a study by SmartAsset released on Wednesday. The study took into account three main factors: “jobs score,” “affordability score” and “livability score.”

Out of 494 suburbs analyzed, Tiburon ranked as the 124th best in the U.S. Other Bay Area suburbs to make the list: Half Moon Bay (267th), Mountain View (272th), Palo Alto (285th), Napa (439th) and Sausalito (455th) The suburbs analyzed all had populations between 5,000 and 10,000.

Tiburon received a jobs score of 93.93, an affordability score of 7.30 and a livability score of 80.32.

For context, Brownsburg (near Indianapolis, IN) ranked number one overall among all U.S. suburbs. Brownsburg received a jobs score of 100, an affordability score of 73.23 and a livability score of 96.35. Its affordability score was well above Tiburon’s (7.30).

SmartAsset: Bay Area cities listed in “Best (and Worst) Suburbs to Live In Near a Large City”

KRON On is streaming news live now

Methodology

SmartAsset analyzed data for places located within 15 minutes to an hour by car from 87 large cities across the country (population of 250,000 or more).

Jobs score took into account median household income, five-year income growth, 10-year employment growth, job diversity and unemployment rate. Affordability score looked at housing costs relative to income, home value-to-income ratio, average effective property tax rate and estimated annual cost of living for an individual. Livability factors in high school graduation rate, dining and entertainment establishments as a percentage of all establishments and violent and property crimes per 100,000 people.

The three factors/scores listed above were averaged out, and the suburbs were ranked accordingly. The suburb with the highest average score ranked at the top of the list.

The full study can be viewed here.