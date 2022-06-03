(KRON) — Chick-fil-A claims the top spot as the most popular fast food chain in the Silicon Valley, according to a study by Top Agency released in March. It ranked first in seven of the 30 most populous metropolitan area of the U.S.

The study didn’t look into the Bay Area as a whole or a specific city. The closest area in the study is Sacramento, which had In-N-Out as its most popular chain.

Top 5 Fast Food Restaurants in Silicon Valley:

Chick-fil-A Arby’s In-N-Out Del Taco Chipotle

Silicon Valley is located in Santa Clara County. Cities that are considered to be a part of Silicon Valley are San Jose, Gilroy, Mountain View, Morgan Hill, Los Altos, Sunnyvale, Los Gatos, Campbell, Cupertino, Saratoga, Santa Clara, Palo Alto, and Milpitas.

Chick-fil-A is the most popular in the following cities:

Boston

New York

Detroit

Salt Lake City

Phoenix

Portland

The study tracked customer data from fast food restaurants across the country in 2021. Overall, the study also found that fast food consumption increased in 2021, citing the COVID-19 pandemic-friendly convenience of a drive-thru in these kinds of restaurants. Nationally, fast food restaurant visits are up 33.06%, including a 54% increase for burger chains.

In California, there was a 49% increase in fast food consumption in 2021. That ranks 10th out of the 50 states in the country. According to the study, McDonald’s is the most popular fast food restaurant in California.

For 2021, the study says Sonic was the most popular in 14 states, which is the most in the country. Wendy’s and Taco Bell tied for second, claiming the top spot in nine states respectively.