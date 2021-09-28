This is the most popular Halloween candy in the nation

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – What’s your favorite Halloween candy?

A report by The Candy store has been working on this question for almost 15 years now, and the results are in!

You can check out an interactive map by The Candy Store of the most popular Halloween candy in the U.S. by state.

The favorite candies in the nation include Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups at #1, Skittles at #2, M&M’S at #3.

These rankings match California’s favorites as well.

According to the report, about 96% of people who celebrate Halloween will purchase candy.

Haloween spending this year is expected to total at over $10 billion this year.

Have a spooky season, Bay Area!