SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A poll released this morning reveals San Francisco voters are increasingly disapproving of Mayor London Breed — and other local leaders are even less liked.

Breed’s approval rating is only 36%, according to the San Francisco Standard Voter Poll. A poll commissioned by the same online publication and also conducted by Embold Research in May found Breed had a 49% approval rating.

Voters aren’t much impressed with the rest of local government, either. The San Francisco Police Department had a 52% approval rating in the May poll; that slid to a little over 40% in this poll.

Seventy-seven percent of voters disapprove of the board of supervisors, and 69% disapprove of the public school system.

Voters self-report they are becoming less progressive, as the city is dogged by lingering homelessness and violent crime, as well as overdoses caused by fentanyl. Breed has followed voters to taking a tougher line on these issues, particularly with the appointments of Brooke Jenkins as district attorney and Matt Dorsey as District 6 (south of Market) supervisor.

Jenkins was a rarity — 56% of voters reported approving of her performance, and she was far-and-away the choice of likely voters in next month’s district attorney race (28% said they were choosing her, versus 9% for John Hamasaki and 5% for Joe Alioto Veronese, with 58% undecided).

“Sixty-nine percent of voters say the city should charge drug dealers selling fentanyl with murder if the user dies,” a press release from the Standard states. “Respondents are nevertheless supportive of some rehabilitative efforts: Our poll shows broad favorability for intervention/neighborhood watch teams and forced treatment programs.”