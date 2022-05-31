SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – As California voters head to the polls (or their mailboxes) for the state’s primaries June 7, there are a number of items only San Francisco voters will be seeing on their ballots.
Of course the big-ticket item is Proposition H, which if it passes would recall District Attorney Chesa Boudin. But voters will also have the opportunity to vote for the U.S. House of Representatives, state Assembly and a number of other local propositions — one of which would limit the ability of voters to recall elected officials in the future.
Of course, this is the third time San Francisco voters have gone to the polls this year — the first being February 15, when three members of the city’s school board were recalled, and the second being April 19, when Matt Haney clinched an Assembly seat in a special election.
The top two vote-getters will be competing again in November.
Below is what the city’s voters will see on their ballot June 7. A sister article takes a look at what voters will see statewide.
U.S. House of Representatives – District 11 (most of San Francisco’s neighborhoods)
- Nancy Pelosi — Democratic
- Shahid Buttar — Democratic
- John Dennis — Republican
- Eve Del Castello — Republican
- Jeffrey Phillips — Democratic
- Bianca Von Krieg — Democratic
U.S. House of Representatives – District 15 (The Excelsior, Outer Mission, Visitacion Valley, and northern San Mateo County)
- Kevin Mullin — Democratic
- David Canepa — Democratic
- Jim Garrity — Independent
- Emily Beach — Democratic
State Assembly – District 17 (eastside)
- Matt Haney — Democratic
- Bill Shireman — Republican
- David Campos — Democratic
State Assembly – District 19 (westside)
- Phil Ting — Democratic
- Karsten Weide — Republican
City Attorney
- David Chiu — Democratic
Proposition A — Muni Reliability and Street Safety Bond
Proposition B — Building Inspection Commission
Proposition C — Recall Timelines and Vacancy Appointments
Proposition D — Office of Victim and Witness Rights; Legal Services for Domestic Violence Victims
Proposition E — Behested Payments
Proposition F — Refuse Collection and Disposal
Proposition G — Public Health Emergency Leave
Proposition H — Recall of District Attorney Chesa Boudin