SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – As California voters head to the polls (or their mailboxes) for the state’s primaries June 7, there are a number of items only San Francisco voters will be seeing on their ballots.

Of course the big-ticket item is Proposition H, which if it passes would recall District Attorney Chesa Boudin. But voters will also have the opportunity to vote for the U.S. House of Representatives, state Assembly and a number of other local propositions — one of which would limit the ability of voters to recall elected officials in the future.

Of course, this is the third time San Francisco voters have gone to the polls this year — the first being February 15, when three members of the city’s school board were recalled, and the second being April 19, when Matt Haney clinched an Assembly seat in a special election.

The top two vote-getters will be competing again in November.

Below is what the city’s voters will see on their ballot June 7. A sister article takes a look at what voters will see statewide.

U.S. House of Representatives – District 11 (most of San Francisco’s neighborhoods)

Nancy Pelosi — Democratic

Shahid Buttar — Democratic

John Dennis — Republican

Eve Del Castello — Republican

Jeffrey Phillips — Democratic

Bianca Von Krieg — Democratic

U.S. House of Representatives – District 15 (The Excelsior, Outer Mission, Visitacion Valley, and northern San Mateo County)

Kevin Mullin — Democratic

David Canepa — Democratic

Jim Garrity — Independent

Emily Beach — Democratic

State Assembly – District 17 (eastside)

Matt Haney — Democratic

Bill Shireman — Republican

David Campos — Democratic

State Assembly – District 19 (westside)

Phil Ting — Democratic

Karsten Weide — Republican

City Attorney

David Chiu — Democratic

Proposition A — Muni Reliability and Street Safety Bond

Proposition B — Building Inspection Commission

Proposition C — Recall Timelines and Vacancy Appointments

Proposition D — Office of Victim and Witness Rights; Legal Services for Domestic Violence Victims

Proposition E — Behested Payments

Proposition F — Refuse Collection and Disposal

Proposition G — Public Health Emergency Leave

Proposition H — Recall of District Attorney Chesa Boudin