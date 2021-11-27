Friends, colleagues remember KRON4 security guard killed in attempted armed robbery

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) Friends and colleagues across the Bay Area are heartbroken over the death of KRON4 security guard Kevin Nishita.

Nishita died from his injuries Saturday morning after being shot in an attempted armed robbery while on assignment protecting a KRON4 crew.

Nishita honorably and bravely protected Bay Area TV reporters for years.

KRON4 staff members and other Bay Area journalists who knew and worked with Nishita are sharing their thoughts and memories on social media.

Kevin Nishita. He was our friend. He was an officer and a gentleman in every sense of the word. I literally texted him yesterday telling him if needs anything let me know. This isn’t fair. There are killers still out there who ripped him from his family . pic.twitter.com/KtZdbzmY23 — Will Tran (@KRON4WTran) November 27, 2021

“This isn’t fair. Been on the phone with friends from all stations this morning. We are calling each other. We are heartbroken. Our friend was an angel. Always jolly. Always KIND. And now he is gone. This is too much to bear,” KRON4 Reporter Will Tran wrote on Twitter.

I’m at a loss of words … praying for his family and loved ones and to my colleagues. May he Rest In Peace 🙏🏽 https://t.co/Q9zwYetHfb — Omar Pérez (@omarpereztv) November 27, 2021

The shock and fear from the day of the shooting are back all over again. I don't even know where to begin. I'm so angry that such tragedy happened to a man whose everyday job was to protect others. RIP Kevin. Thank you for your service. 🙏 https://t.co/kprBMh3IMY — Kelly Kim (@KKimKRON4) November 27, 2021

“Kevin was genuine, humble and always did the job with a smile on his face,” KRON4 Reporter Camila Barco wrote on Twitter.

Kevin was genuine, humble and always did the job with a smile on his face.



He was our private security guard that kept our team and numerous other Bay Area reporters safe while our in the field.



I worked with Kevin often. He was a really good guy who took his job seriously. His loss is a heavy blow. https://t.co/b4gU2qUYGc — Chuck Clifford (@chuckclifford) November 27, 2021

A devastating update to the assignment turned nightmare for a KRON crew in Oakland.



My heart goes out to Kevin’s family and friends. https://t.co/GeghLOGJHP — Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) November 27, 2021

Crushing. My heart goes out to Kevin’s family & friends💔Reporting the news should not be so dangerous. https://t.co/ZPDCcSy44N — GrantLodes (@GrantLodes) November 27, 2021

RIP Kevin ❤️ he did everything with a smile and was always a joy to work with. https://t.co/UeFzLnsHvK — Taylor Bisacky (@TaylorBisackyTV) November 27, 2021

Words cannot express my heartbreak. Kevin Nishita was a good man who took his job seriously. He kept me and my colleagues safe. He did not deserve this. He and his family will be forever in my prayers. https://t.co/2Eo9Qf4SVv — Maureen Kelly (@KRON4MKelly) November 27, 2021

Kevin Nishita honorably and bravely protected Bay Area TV reporters for years. I don’t pray very often but I prayed for him.

This morning we are heartbroken. 💔 The @ACSOSheriffs escorted his body from the hospital in Oakland with full law enforcement honors. pic.twitter.com/LfSEdWfzJj — Amy Larson (@AmyLarson25) November 27, 2021

I want to thank Kevin and all of the guards who have worked to protect us in recent years. My heartbroken condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues. https://t.co/PwAtjoe0v7 — Wilson Walker (@WilsonKPIX) November 27, 2021

Total disregard for human life. Unbelievable. Enough is enough.

Sorry we failed you Kevin Nishita. Thank you for sacrificing your life to protect the people’s right to know.

The press pass in indebted to you. pic.twitter.com/WIubTXHymd — Damian Trujillo (@newsdamian) November 27, 2021

Representative Eric Swalwell also spoke out saying “This is heartbreaking. Retired Officer Kevin Nishita was murdered while protecting a @kron4news crew from an armed robbery. Nishita served many police agencies, including CA-15’s @HaywardPD. May he Rest In Peace and his killer meet justice.”

This is heartbreaking. Retired Officer Kevin Nishita was murdered while protecting a @kron4news crew from an armed robbery. Nishita served many police agencies, including CA-15’s @HaywardPD. May he Rest In Peace and his killer meet justice. https://t.co/XQfNS0Bmbb — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) November 27, 2021

Bay Area police departments are also remembering Nishita.

Prior to working as a guard, he served as a police officer at the Oakland Housing Authority, Hayward Police, San Jose Police, and the Colma Police departments.

“It is with heavy hearts and sadness that we share the news of the passing of former Officer Kevin Nishita #3740. Kevin served the San José community with pride from 2001-2012. He was a crime fighter, even in retirement,” San José Police Media Relations wrote on Twitter.

It is with heavy hearts and sadness that we share the news of the passing of former Officer Kevin Nishita #3740.



“We mourn the loss of retired police officer Kevin Nishita who honorably served our Bay Area Community. He was protecting/guarding a local news crew when he was senselessly murdered. Today, we escorted his body from the hospital with full law enforcement honors,” the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office wrote on Twitter.

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of retired Sergeant Kevin Nishita. On 11/24/21, Kevin was shot while providing security as an armed guard in Oakland. He was rushed to a local hospital for medical attention and succumbed to his injuries this morning. pic.twitter.com/ut1jKx4tyi — Colma Police Department (@ColmaPD) November 27, 2021

Donations to Kevin’s family can be made to the ‘Kevin Nishita Trust’ at Metropolitan Bank, located at 381 8th Street, Oakland 94601.

Donations can be made in person at any Metropolitan Bank location or via mail.