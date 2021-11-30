This San Jose small business community is concerned with growing development

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Small business owners in San Jose are growing concerned over the city’s continued development, fearing it could hurt local businesses.

San Jose Councilmember Raul Peralez, who represents the city’s District 3, is calling on his fellow colleagues to preserve a neighborhood where several of small businesses reside.

Small business owners on Willow Street between McLellan and Almaden Avenues, commonly known as Calle Willow, are worried about being displaced.

In a memorandum released last week, Peralez supported recommendations from city staff to make no changes to Calle Window’s existing Neighborhood Business District.

Peralez also requested that staff explore policies that would prevent future displacement of small businesses.

“I’m glad we could find a path forward that respects the history of Calle Willow and protects the small

businesses that make up the backbone of San José’s economy,” Councilmember Peralez said.

“This is a wonderful example of community engagement making a direct impact on city policy.”

According to a survey by National Main Street Center, 63% of Calle Willow business owners and patrons

who responded were opposed to zoning alterations in the neighborhood, and 86% expressed concern that

changes in land use and property development could cause businesses to close.

“The displacement of the Calle Willow community is a real threat, as we have witnessed the displacement

of the people of our community due to high housing prices,” said Yajaira Campos, an independent worker

at Unlimited Barber Shop.

Peralez’ office says it has worked closely with business owners and neighborhood leaders throughout the General Plan 4-Year Review process to ensure the community was informed and engaged on potential policy changes.

A coalition of Calle Willow business owners issued the following statement through convener Sacred Heart

Community Services: “Family businesses have existed in this neighborhood for decades. Bakeries, ice cream shops, restaurants, handcrafts, dress stores, baptisms and first communions, and other amenities are

vulnerable to multi-million dollar developments coming to Downtown San José.”

The City Council is set to consider the recommendations at their meeting on Tuesday.