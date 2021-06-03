This year’s big ticket concerts in the Bay Area

[FILE] Thousands of people attend a music concert to celebrate New Year’s in the Mbare suburb of Harare, Zimbabwe, early Friday, Jan 1, 2021. Despite a government ban on music concerts and public gatherings due to a surge in COVID-19 infections and the new and more contagious variants of the disease, thousands of people gathered in one of the country’s poorest neighborhoods to celebrate the new year. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – With California’s economy reopening comes the return of concerts. Many big ticket shows have sold out in minutes, as appetites for live entertainment is at an all time high after a year sheltered from the pandemic.

KRON4 has the top concerts you won’t want to miss.

Stern Gove Festival

When: 10 Sundays throughout the summer soon to be announced

Where: Stern Grove, San Francisco

Joe Bonamassa

When: July 30

Where: San Jose Civic, San Jose

Atmosphere/ Cypress Hill

When: August 19

Where: Greek Theater, Berkeley

Harry Styles

When: August 20

Where: SAP Center, San Jose

The Jonas Brothers

When: August 27

Where: Shoreline Amphitheatre, Mountain View

Green Day/ Fall Out Boy/ Weezer

When: August 27

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco

Celine Dion

When: September 3

Where: Chase Center, San Francisco

BottleRock

When: September 3-5

Where: Napa Valley Expo, Napa

John Legend

When: September 15

Where: Greek Theatre, Berkeley

Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival

When: October 1-3

Where: Golden Gate Park, San Francisco

Outside Lands

When: October 29-31

Where: Golden Gate Park, San Francisco