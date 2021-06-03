This year’s big ticket concerts in the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – With California’s economy reopening comes the return of concerts. Many big ticket shows have sold out in minutes, as appetites for live entertainment is at an all time high after a year sheltered from the pandemic.
KRON4 has the top concerts you won’t want to miss.
When: 10 Sundays throughout the summer soon to be announced
Where: Stern Grove, San Francisco
When: July 30
Where: San Jose Civic, San Jose
When: August 19
Where: Greek Theater, Berkeley
When: August 20
Where: SAP Center, San Jose
When: August 27
Where: Shoreline Amphitheatre, Mountain View
Green Day/ Fall Out Boy/ Weezer
When: August 27
Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco
When: September 3
Where: Chase Center, San Francisco
When: September 3-5
Where: Napa Valley Expo, Napa
When: September 15
Where: Greek Theatre, Berkeley
Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival
When: October 1-3
Where: Golden Gate Park, San Francisco
When: October 29-31
Where: Golden Gate Park, San Francisco