SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Vintage Klay Thompson showed up to the Chase Center on Monday night. With Steph Curry out, his Splash Brother poured in 54 points to help the Golden State Warriors beat the Atlanta Hawks 143-141 in double-overtime.

The point total was Thompson’s most since he missed more than two seasons with knee and Achilles injuries. His previous 2022-23 season-high was 41 points on Nov. 20 against the Houston Rockets.

The Warriors nearly lost the game twice, first when they trailed by three points at the end of regulation. After a missed shot by Thompson, a loose ball ended up in the hands of Donte DiVincenzo, who knocked down a 3-pointer to send it to overtime.

The Warriors trailed by one point in the first overtime period when Thompson nailed a 3-ball with 18 seconds left. The make was one of 10 that he sank from beyond the arc. Trae Young then made two free throws to send the contest to double-overtime.

In the final period, Kevon Looney emerged as the hero. He tipped in a missed shot at the buzzer to break a tie and win the game for the Warriors. Looney finished the night with 14 points and 20 rebounds.

The Warriors also got contributions from Jordan Poole (28 points) and Draymond Green (13 rebounds, 11 assists). Green made a key 3-pointer in double-overtime — one of two made baskets on the day for him.

The Warriors improved to 20-18 overall and 17-2 at the Chase Center with the victory. They are next in action Wednesday night when they host the Detroit Pistons.