Thousands attend Dreamforce 2019 in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Dreamforce is happening now in San Francisco.

The tech and business conference is hosted by Salesforce and draws thousands of people to the city.

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff gave his keynote address on Tuesday.

There are 170,000 registered attendees and 13-million people watch online.

A big announcement was made about new voice capabilities for the platform using smart speakers.

Now in its 17th year, Dreamforce is the world’s largest software conference.

“People come because they get inspired about how they can transform their businesses using the customer 360 platform. They also come for the inspiration from these thought leaders and these luminaries who are coming to talk about business as a platform for change,” Vice President of Dreamforce Brigitte Donner said. “Last year we saw over $240-million in business sales to the Bay Area because of Dreamforce, as well as over 40,000 jobs that were brought to the Bay Area with Dreamforce.”

The big keynote speakers this year include President Barack Obama, Apple CEO Tim Cook, actress Emilia Clarke from Game of Thrones, and Steph and Ayesha Curry.

Traffic downtown around Moscone Center is very congested because of the crowds. Howard is closed between 3rd and 4th.

Dreamforce runs until Friday.