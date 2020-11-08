Thousands flood SF streets after Biden victory

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Thousands of excited people are celebrating the victory of Biden and Harris across the Bay Area Saturday.

The celebrations started after the Associated Press reported that Democrat Joe Biden surpassed the necessary 270 electoral votes to become the U.S. President-elect.

“Proud to be an American,” San Franciscans flooded the streets of the Castro District.

Police shut down parts of Castro Street, according to KRON4 reporter Taylor Bisacky.

Crowd continues to grow in San Francisco's Castro neighborhood. Police shut down parts of Castro Street as people celebrate

Lots of honking, cheering, and people walking around drinking straight out of bottles of champagne at Mission Dolores Park right now. Everyone is celebrating the election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

