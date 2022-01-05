Thousands in cash recovered after series of bank robberies in San Francisco; 2 arrested

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two men have been arrested for their involvement in a series of bank robberies in San Francisco that occurred from Oct. 20 to Nov. 29 in 2021, the San Francisco Police Department announced in a press release Wednesday.

Police recovered a firearm and thousands of dollars in cash.

Two San Francisco natives, 50-year-old Ray Farr and 57-year-old Bryan Alexander, were both arrested on Dec. 29 in Oakland and later booked into San Francisco County Jail, police said.

The two were involved in a total of seven robberies throughout San Francisco, which are listed below.

October 20, 2021, on the 500 block of Buckingham Way

October 29, 2021, on the 2100 block of Fillmore Street

November 5, 2021, on the 1500 block of Van Ness Avenue

November 15, 2021, on the 4600 block of Mission Street

November 18, 2021, on the 1000 block of Taraval Street

November 23, 2021, on the 1100 block of Ocean Avenue

November 29, 2021, on the 4000 block of 24th Street

Authorities located Farr who dropped a gun while trying to run away from officers near the 1800 block of Embarcadero in Oakland.

Police had a search warrant in the subject’s hotel room and car where the evidence connecting him to the robberies was found.

Alexander was found approximately two miles away from Farr’s arrest. He was arrested on the 500 block of 3rd Street without incident.

More evidence of cash from the robberies was found inside Alexander’s home on the 1300 block of Magnolia Street, authorities said.

Farr was booked for seven counts of robbery, seven counts of burglary, felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle, carrying a concealed firearm, parole violation, and multiple narcotics violations.

Alexander was booked on five counts of robbery, five counts of burglary, conspiracy, and parole violation.